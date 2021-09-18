For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
