Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

