This evening in Roanoke: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
