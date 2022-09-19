This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. It s…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It …
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tom…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. E…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…