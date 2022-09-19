Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.