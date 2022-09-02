This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
