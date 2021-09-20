Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.