Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

