Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.