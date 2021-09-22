Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Cooler. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather for…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a moderat…
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over…
This evening in Roanoke: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing war…