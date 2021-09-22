Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Cooler. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.