Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
