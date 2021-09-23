 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

