Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

