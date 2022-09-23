Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
