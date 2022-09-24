 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

