Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

News Alert