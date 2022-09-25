 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

