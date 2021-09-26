Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.