Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke