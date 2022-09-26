Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.