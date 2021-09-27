Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.