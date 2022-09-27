Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
