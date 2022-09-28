Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.