This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
