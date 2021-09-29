Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.