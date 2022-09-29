Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
