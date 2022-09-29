 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

