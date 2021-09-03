Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.