Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting …
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the …
Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Roanoke f…
This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast…