For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect p…
Let’s be thankful it hasn’t been super active so far, but let’s don’t trash-talk the beast either. There’s plenty of time for the Atlantic hurricane season to become monstrous.
This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.