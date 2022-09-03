 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

