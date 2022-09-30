 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

