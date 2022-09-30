This evening in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan o…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low…