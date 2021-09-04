Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.