Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
