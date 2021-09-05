Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.