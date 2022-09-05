For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
