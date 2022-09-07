Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
