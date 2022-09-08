Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
