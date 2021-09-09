Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.