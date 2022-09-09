This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
