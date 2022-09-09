 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

