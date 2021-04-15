 Skip to main content
Several cool days ahead; widespread freeze not likely, yet
Friday AM low temps 041521

Lows in the 30s and 40s are expected across the region on Friday morning, and pretty much every morning into next week.

 National Weather Service

Mid-April will have some sweater weather over the next several days, but won't freeze solid.

As an upper-level low moves southeast from the Great Lakes off the East Coast, northwest winds will bring cold air from Canada southward. With a series of weak disturbances providing clouds and perhaps a few periods of light showers, we'll see temperatures get stuck in a pattern of mostly upper 30s-lower 40s lows and mid 50s-lower 60s highs through the weekend and into the early to middle part of next week.

At this point it does not appear the full mother lode of Arctic air will plunge over us, so we may be spared widespread, damaging frost and freeze. There could be some scattered frost in rural valleys, mainly north and west of Roanoke, if there is a clear, calm morning. A cold front passing next week might bring a sharper chill on a morning or two, but this is uncertain.

Officially, growing season has begun east of the Blue Ridge, so any frost or freeze threats there would garner advisories or warnings from the National Weather Service, but would not do so to the west, where growing season begins in early May. Anywhere you have tender growing things, it's worth keeping an eye on daily forecasts to see if a particular morning veers a little colder in the next week.

There are no big rainy periods expected over the weekend or early next week, but perhaps some passing showers, particularly late Saturday with a passing disturbance. Cooler temperatures will mean less instability, so strong to severe storms are not expected during this period.

Generally, the pattern is expected to tilt cooler than normal through the latter half of April, as high pressure builds unseasonable warmth into Alaska and we are downstream from it in cool northwest flow.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

