Several cool days ahead; widespread freeze not likely, yet

Mid-April will have some sweater weather over the next several days, but won't freeze solid.

As an upper-level low moves southeast from the Great Lakes off the East Coast, northwest winds will bring cold air from Canada southward. With a series of weak disturbances providing clouds and perhaps a few periods of light showers, we'll see temperatures get stuck in a pattern of mostly upper 30s-lower 40s lows and mid 50s-lower 60s highs through the weekend and into the early to middle part of next week.

At this point it does not appear the full mother lode of Arctic air will plunge over us, so we may be spared widespread, damaging frost and freeze. There could be some scattered frost in rural valleys, mainly north and west of Roanoke, if there is a clear, calm morning. A cold front passing next week might bring a sharper chill on a morning or two, but this is uncertain.

Officially, growing season has begun east of the Blue Ridge, so any frost or freeze threats there would garner advisories or warnings from the National Weather Service, but would not do so to the west, where growing season begins in early May. Anywhere you have tender growing things, it's worth keeping an eye on daily forecasts to see if a particular morning veers a little colder in the next week.