Several dry days ahead after Wednesday's wintry mix

Things didn't quite happen in the same order as forecasts suggested, but we did "hit for the cycle" on precipitation types with sleet, freezing rain, a little rain when it rose barely above freezing officially (may not have at your house) and, finally, snow.

This system will dump some huge amounts of snow on parts of the inland Northeast overnight into Thursday. It came together just a little too late and too far north for a big snow here, but we did have some problems with slick roads and ice on power lines in a few places. We could have done much worse on that score also.

Our weather will get a lot simpler for a while -- cold and dry (40s highs, 20s lows) into the weekend, then milder (50s highs, 30s lows) next week.

Near Christmas Eve, a pretty strong cold front will move through with rain ahead of and windy and colder weather behind it. Christmas may feel like it should though from this distance looks unlikely to be "white."

Time for a few days away after a challenging winter storm.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

