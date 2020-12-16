 Skip to main content
Several dry days ahead after Wednesday's wintry mix
Icy night snow

Snow falls through icy tree branches Wednesday night in southern Roanoke County. A storm system that brought substantial ice and a little snow to the region is moving on with dry days ahead.

 Kevin Myatt

Things didn't quite happen in the same order as forecasts suggested, but we did "hit for the cycle" on precipitation types with sleet, freezing rain, a little rain when it rose barely above freezing officially (may not have at your house) and, finally, snow.

This system will dump some huge amounts of snow on parts of the inland Northeast overnight into Thursday. It came together just a little too late and too far north for a big snow here, but we did have some problems with slick roads and ice on power lines in a few places. We could have done much worse on that score also.

Our weather will get a lot simpler for a while -- cold and dry (40s highs, 20s lows) into the weekend, then milder (50s highs, 30s lows) next week. 

Near Christmas Eve, a pretty strong cold front will move through with rain ahead of and windy and colder weather behind it. Christmas may feel like it should though from this distance looks unlikely to be "white."

Time for a few days away after a challenging winter storm.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

