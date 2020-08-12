Showers/storms increase for rest of week, with some locally heavy rain

Sticky-stormy weather has not entirely retreated from Southwest Virginia, but it has been more spotty the past few days. The next several days into the weekend will bring back wetter weather on a more frequent, more widespread but still not evenly distributed basis.

In May through early July, we had a series of cut-off lows that got stuck in various places, two of which constantly poured rain on us for multiple days, running up Roanoke's rainfall total to over 35 inches for the first 6 months of 2020, the most on record for January-June. The pace has fallen off with the more spotty storms of July and early August, with 2020 now ranking third most rainy through Aug. 11, trailing 2013 and 2003 that had already crossed 40 inches, while this year has had a still amazing 39.41, less than 3 inches short of normal for an entire year. (2018, that ended up the rainiest calendar year on record with 62.45 inches, was only 10th through this point, with 32.68 inches.)