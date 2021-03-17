Showers & storms Thursday -- gusty winds, heavy rain possible; worst severe risk south/east of Roanoke

Much of the South is in the midst of a rough severe storms outbreak early on this Wednesday evening, with several tornadoes already confirmed with damage. More of the same appears likely to occur over the Carolinas on Thursday.
The same system will start spreading some rain over Southwest Virginia overnight, and may trigger some storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. But one significant factor is likely to intervene to keep this from being super scary in our backyard here in the Roanoke/New River valleys, though we are not entirely out of the woods for some strong to severe storms by late Thursday.
For the last three months we've often talked about the "wedge" or cold-air damming in regard to its effect on wintry precipitation episodes, the depth and placement of it often determining what kind of precipitation we have. The wedge will be in play yet again on Thursday, as somewhat cooler (50s mostly), more stable air becomes trapped against the mountains. The wedge tends to dampen instability which may take some juice out of Thursday's storm potential for locations within it, and that appears likely to cover the Roanoke and New River valleys, at least as far west as I-77, art least as far east as U.S. 29 (Danville to Lynchburg) and even down into northwest North Carolina.
However, the edge of the wedge, where cooler air meets warm, moist air, could add extra spin to what is already an environment of strong shear aloft, so storms that can develop or move along this boundary may have greater potential to have rotating updrafts and become supercells or even spawn tornadoes. Somewhere in Southside near or east of Danville down into north-central North Carolina may be where this occurs, and also along or west of Interstate 77 in far-southwest Virginia. Farther down in the Carolinas, it will be warm and humid with much stronger instability, and more widespread development of thunderstorms and the accompanying potential for tornadoes.
Even underneath the cooler air of the wedge, the wind field aloft may still be sufficient to spin a few low-topped storms or allow downdrafts to pull some gustier winds to the surface. An evening line of storms may develop ahead of a cold front that could have stronger winds or hail in some spots. With so much wind shear aloft, an isolated tornado can't entirely be ruled out even where it is a bit cooler, but the more significant threat will be south and southeast of our immediate region.
Some heavy rain will likely occur whatever the local severe risk, with widespread amounts of 1-2 inches across most of western Virginia. Even if were to underperform by half, this will be by far the most widespread, heaviest rain of March to date -- Roanoke's 0.24 inches of March rain through Tuesday is the 4th driest first 16 days of March on record.
More sunshine breaking through the low clouds of the wedge than expected on Thursday to warm temperatures toward 70 or a much farther northward advance of the warm air against the wedge would put the Roanoke/New River valleys in more of a severe storms threat. But if you've followed weather around here long enough, you know the cool wedge is almost always deeper, stronger and more stubborn than modeled, so it could easily be that the most extreme severe threat is pressed even farther south into North Carolina and east across the Virginia Piedmont.
Once the front passes, Friday will turn into a windy, showery and chilly day, with temperatures mostly in the 40s, but some 30s in higher elevations could support wet snow reaching the surface mainly above 3,000 feet. Some flakes getting lower than that wouldn't be entirely out of the question.
