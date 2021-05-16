Showery early week; probably 90 degrees by weekend

As the first half of the week moves along, rain will tend to become more scattered, but could get a little more rumbly as temperatures slowly warm and the air becomes a bit more unstable. A widespread severe storms risk is not expected in our region -- but there could be many days of that in the central U.S. with the developing pattern.

The same high pressure system that is wedging some cooler air down to meet the moisture early in the week will intensity, grow and stall over our region and end up being what brings several days of sunny, warm to hot and mostly dry weather later this week and through the weekend.

Roanoke has yet to hit 90 degree thus far in 2021 -- it hit 88 on April 27 and 28. If Roanoke's first 90-degree day happens to be Friday, that would be May 21, just two days later than the average first 90-degree day over the past 109 years, May 16. It didn't happen till June 3 last year, but we ran off a record 29 in a row in a July, so earliness or lateness of the first 90-degree day has little to do with how the subsequent summer plays out.

From this distance it looks likely that Friday, Saturday or Sunday will be that first 90+ of 2021 in the Star City, but there a a few days for something to alter this, such as having more moisture and more showers and storms bubble in that heat. For now, it looks hot and mostly dry going into the coming weekend.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

