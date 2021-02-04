Snow potential for weekend; some wintry mix possible Friday AM

A weekend snow setup that looked possible early in the week, then unlikely at midweek, is making a comeback on most recent forecast guidance this Thursday morning.

An upper-level low tracking across the southern U.S. may fire a surface low near the Gulf Coast and/or off the coast of the Carolinas this weekend, with moisture spreading into cold air over the Carolinas and Virginia, possibly leading to another round of snow with a similar timeframe as last weekend's storm, late Saturday into Sunday morning.

This is a developing situation with much that can change about track and intensity, so we should give it at least into Friday to jump to too many conclusions, including about amounts. But do know that more accumulating snow is a growing possibility this weekend

In the meantime, an approaching cold front will spread some rain over much of the region overnight into early Friday, possibly mixing with or changing to some freezing rain, sleet or snow in areas west and northwest of Roanoke early Friday. This doesn't look like a huge deal but enough that there may be some slick spots if traveling west or northwest, so beware.