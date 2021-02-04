Snow potential for weekend; some wintry mix possible Friday AM

A weekend snow setup that looked possible early in the week, then unlikely at midweek, is making a comeback on most recent forecast guidance this Thursday morning.
An upper-level low tracking across the southern U.S. may fire a surface low near the Gulf Coast and/or off the coast of the Carolinas this weekend, with moisture spreading into cold air over the Carolinas and Virginia, possibly leading to another round of snow with a similar timeframe as last weekend's storm, late Saturday into Sunday morning.
This is a developing situation with much that can change about track and intensity, so we should give it at least into Friday to jump to too many conclusions, including about amounts. But do know that more accumulating snow is a growing possibility this weekend
In the meantime, an approaching cold front will spread some rain over much of the region overnight into early Friday, possibly mixing with or changing to some freezing rain, sleet or snow in areas west and northwest of Roanoke early Friday. This doesn't look like a huge deal but enough that there may be some slick spots if traveling west or northwest, so beware.
Next week's deep Arctic intrusion into our region is delayed a few days, but it is a freight train that will not be stopped by late week. We may have a brief mild surge with some 50s highs early in the coming week -- though if snowfall materializes this weekend, lingering snow cover could change that.
The Arctic air mass will probably be considerably modified by the time it arrives here, so extreme cold with below-zero lows or several days of single-digits may not occur. It will however be a large and persistent mass of cold with storm systems tracking around the edge that could bring additional rounds of snow or ice over the next couple of weeks.
February is looking very much like a wintry month for our region.
