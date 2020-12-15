Snow/sleet/ice mix slated to coat our region on Wednesday morning

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The more north and northwest you are relative to the U.S. 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Roanoke-Bedford), the longer you will see snow fall, and the more gradual sleet will mix in and hang on longer, keeping away the freezing rain longer. Sleet will probably make it to Interstate 64 and the West Virginia border to our northwest, eventually, but snowfall could reach up to 6 inches there before it does. North of I-64 there will likely be amounts topping 6 inches, and foot-plus amounts are possible in Virginia's northwest fringe.

The more south and southeast you are relative to 460 corridor, the shorter the snow and sleet period will be, the more freezing rain will occur, and possibly the earlier you may see it slip above freezing for plain rain. There is some concern that the counties rimming the Roanoke Valley to the south and east -- Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Bedford, especially in the lower elevations -- could see pockets of significant ice capable of damaging trees and knocking power out. Scattered power outages are possible across our region.

Once the storm begins to pull away, there may be one last band of precipitation late Wednesday afternoon or into the evening, and that could even be a flip back to snow in areas especially west or northwest of Roanoke. Mountain snow showers will linger overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.