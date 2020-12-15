Snow/sleet/ice mix slated to coat our region on Wednesday morning

The region's most significant wintry precipitation events in almost two years -- not that the bar is very high for that -- looks to be on track for Wednesday morning.
This could be a troublesome event for a while, with snow starting near or before sunrise, mixing with sleet into the morning, and ultimately changing to freezing rain that will put a glaze of ice on whatever slushy/crunchy whiteness accumulates through the morning. Precipitation will gradually curtail during the afternoon and evening, when temperatures in many locations may even slip above the freezing mark.
While wintry precipitation is a near-certainty, the specific forecast of precipitation types and amounts for given locations remains fraught with relative uncertainty as small changes aloft in the battle between cold-air damming from the north and warm-air advection from the south could have wide ranging impact on what falls. The general idea settled upon here and elsewhere, gleaned both from forecast model trends and previous similar wintry precipitation systems over the years, of which there are many, is for 1-4 inches of snow and sleet across the Roanoke and New River valleys followed by a glazing of 1/10 to 1/4 inch of ice.
Colder air hanging on for longer could push snow totals more into the 3-6 inch range, while a quicker warming aloft could restrict snow to under an inch with a glaze of ice on top. None of the most reasonable solutions at this late hour involve the storm missing us altogether or precipitation falling entirely as above-freezing rain, with an event involving entirely snow almost as unlikely as either of those outcomes.
Support Local Journalism
The more north and northwest you are relative to the U.S. 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Roanoke-Bedford), the longer you will see snow fall, and the more gradual sleet will mix in and hang on longer, keeping away the freezing rain longer. Sleet will probably make it to Interstate 64 and the West Virginia border to our northwest, eventually, but snowfall could reach up to 6 inches there before it does. North of I-64 there will likely be amounts topping 6 inches, and foot-plus amounts are possible in Virginia's northwest fringe.
The more south and southeast you are relative to 460 corridor, the shorter the snow and sleet period will be, the more freezing rain will occur, and possibly the earlier you may see it slip above freezing for plain rain. There is some concern that the counties rimming the Roanoke Valley to the south and east -- Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Bedford, especially in the lower elevations -- could see pockets of significant ice capable of damaging trees and knocking power out. Scattered power outages are possible across our region.
Once the storm begins to pull away, there may be one last band of precipitation late Wednesday afternoon or into the evening, and that could even be a flip back to snow in areas especially west or northwest of Roanoke. Mountain snow showers will linger overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.
This is a "Miller B" winter storm setup, which involves inland upper-level energy triggering a new low-pressure along the East Coast, which then tracks northeastward just offshore. Typical to our region's history with Miller B storms, we are not expecting huge snowfall amounts or a truly crippling snow or ice event, as the bulk of the heaviest precipitation will be well north of our region in central Pennsylvania, where some spots may top 18 inches of snow.
But after a 2019-20 winter with only 1.6 inches total snowfall at Roanoke, it would only take an inch and half of snow/sleet mix to push this winter over last winter's total -- 0.2 was measured in last week's dusting -- with only half of December gone.
Cold and dry weather returns for late week, but afternoon 40s will help melt away any lingering ice and snow on roadways. The longer range into Christmas continues to advertise the same wavy pattern, alternating between slightly mild and slightly cold with no extreme temperature swings, and occasional cold fronts and storm systems, any of which could soak, ice or whiten us over the holiday season.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!