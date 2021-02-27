Soggy days ahead prompt flood watch for Sunday-Monday

A moist winter meets a spring soaker over the next couple of days, and that could lead to some flooding and mudslide concerns in the mountains.

A flood watch has been posted for Sunday afternoon into Monday morning along and west of Interstate 81 corridor, including most of the Roanoke and New River valleys. If you're not technically in the watch, the risk is only slightly less, as waves of rain sweep across the region today through Monday, when a cold front will finally provide a brief dry respite before more periods of precipitation next week.

We start on this Saturday morning with cold, damp weather and more locations than seemed likely having some white on the ground from Friday afternoon and evening sleet and snow that was a bit more expansive into lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and just north and west than expected. Amounts ranged from a scattered coating to as much as 2 inches, and lots of big fat snowflakes and sleet pellets plopped down even while it was near 40 degrees in some places.