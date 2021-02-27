Soggy days ahead prompt flood watch for Sunday-Monday

A moist winter meets a spring soaker over the next couple of days, and that could lead to some flooding and mudslide concerns in the mountains.
A flood watch has been posted for Sunday afternoon into Monday morning along and west of Interstate 81 corridor, including most of the Roanoke and New River valleys. If you're not technically in the watch, the risk is only slightly less, as waves of rain sweep across the region today through Monday, when a cold front will finally provide a brief dry respite before more periods of precipitation next week.
We start on this Saturday morning with cold, damp weather and more locations than seemed likely having some white on the ground from Friday afternoon and evening sleet and snow that was a bit more expansive into lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and just north and west than expected. Amounts ranged from a scattered coating to as much as 2 inches, and lots of big fat snowflakes and sleet pellets plopped down even while it was near 40 degrees in some places.
The cold wedge that allowed that sleet and snow to develop will erode today as high pressure banking it against the mountains slips offshore and winds turn from easterly to southerly. If you've been here several years, you know these cold wedges often break slower than forecast, so projected highs near 60 on this Saturday may be a bit optimistic for the Roanoke Valley. We'll see. But it will erode, slowly at first, more rapidly later, as the cold air source slips away and winds turn to a milder direction. Once it goes, it'll seem more like April, possibly sniffing the lower 70s on Sunday as waves of showers move through, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder.
The firehose of moisture will remain on us until a cold front clears through on Monday, with heavier rain and perhaps some thunderstorms ahead of it. The threat of heavier rain following already wet ground and days of sogginess saturating it further is why the flood watch has been issued, with 1-3 inches of rain possible and some locally heavier amounts.
Next week after the front looks to have periods of showers with fairly normal temperatures for what will then be early March, 50s highs and 30s lows. There are hints of a major spring warmup -- and possibly a dry one -- on the distant horizon, mid to late March, but potentially another brief dip of colder air and wintry precipitation flirtation before then next weekend -- all somewhat speculative and changeable at this juncture.
