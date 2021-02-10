Some ice and wintry mix Thursday PM, with another round on Saturday

A series of storm systems shooting through cold air banked against the Appalachians will lead to periods of various forms of precipitation through next week, leaning more to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night through Saturday.
At this time, some locally troublesome ice -- patchy ice on roadways, mainly bridges, shaded areas and more rural routes, and perhaps some sporadic power outages -- is expected on Thursday evening, but a widespread damaging ice storm is not anticipated in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys at this time, and any sleet-snow accumulation is expected to be minor. Earlier and/or deeper cold air or heavier precipitation could increase the prospects, so monitor forecasts especially if you plans that involve any traveling however short late Thursday.
The first system in the series is squirting by to the north on this Wednesday evening, with the ice and snow staying well north of the Roanoke and New River valleys. Some freezing rain may occur near the I-64 corridor, with some well-above-freezing showers down this far south.
Colder air will be forced southward during the day Thursday by high pressure in Canada, dammed against the mountains, as a new round of moisture will overspread the region with the next approaching low-pressure system.
Precipitation will begin mostly as a cold rain, but as temperatures drop to or just below the freezing mark by late afternoon or early evening, freezing rain will develop. Deeper cold air on Thursday night could lead to more sleet and eventually some snow. Combined snow/sleet accumulations appear likely to be minor, likely under an inch, near the U.S. 460 corridor from Blacksburg and Christiansburg through Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg, with more snow to the north near I-64 and less to the south. It would not be surprising at all if there is no snow at all in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and some sleet accumulating a layer of bouncy pellets is also not out of the question.
Ice accretions appear likely to be mostly a tenth of an inch or less, with perhaps some local pockets of up to a quarter-inch, generally considered the level at which tree damage and power outages begin to occur. Some freezing drizzle may linger into Friday.
Another system approaches a little farther south on Saturday, with moisture spreading over cold air, likely falling as freezing rain and/or sleet. This might actually end up a little more widespread and significant than what occurs Thursday, as initial air will be colder and moisture may be somewhat more robust.
A much larger storm system may affect the region on Tuesday. Wintry precipitation types appear likely, but as to what kind and how much it's a little too far away to be specific. There will probably be yet another toward the latter part of next week.
Arctic air is spreading more deeply and widely over the United States than it has all winter, but it is more focused on the central U.S. that than the East. Occasional pieces of the cold air will move through and around the Appalachians as storm systems continue to move east over the southern half of the country, so we will have to be on our toes for several days following potential wintry precipitation episodes. It is as yet unclear if the region will experience a major winter storm, either ice or snow.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.