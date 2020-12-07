 Skip to main content
Some Monday morning snow, then a dry week slowly getting milder
Minor snow accumulation 120720

Some snow accumulated on bushes and grass in the pre-dawn hours of Monday at this location at about 1,400 feet elevation south of Roanoke. Minor snow accumulation, mostly under 1 inch, locally up to 2, is possible on this Monday morning as a few more bands of snow pull through the region.

 Kevin Myatt

Snow has been falling intermittently in the Roanoke/New River valleys and adjacent areas since about 3 a.m. How much evidence you see of that as you wake up and look around depends on how hard it snowed, your elevation (higher spots are colder with more sticking), whether it mixed more with sleet and rain (more so to south and east) and exactly what the temperature is outside, with most locations very near or slightly above the freezing mark. 

Another band or two of snow will move through before mid-morning, leaving accumulations mostly under 1 inch, mainly on grassy areas and exposed objects. A few spots where snow has been more intense longer, especially in higher elevations, may get up to 2 inches. Anything more than that would be very isolated.

For the most part roadways are not collecting snow, but be wary of patchy ice or slush on bridges and overpasses and perhaps shaded roadways at higher elevations.

Other than some lingering mountain flurries into tonight, the snow will be over by mid-morning as a surface low-pressure system to our south and its supporting upper-level impulses rapidly pull away, and we'll see some sunshine this afternoon to burn off most of what has managed to accumulate. 

There is not much more of note about the week ahead in weather, as dry weather sets in, cold at first with 40s highs/20s lows, gradually warming more toward 50s highs/30s lows by late week. A few 60-degree readings are not out of the question by Friday. 

The next chance of rain arrives by the weekend ahead of a cold front.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

