Some Monday morning snow, then a dry week slowly getting milder

Snow has been falling intermittently in the Roanoke/New River valleys and adjacent areas since about 3 a.m. How much evidence you see of that as you wake up and look around depends on how hard it snowed, your elevation (higher spots are colder with more sticking), whether it mixed more with sleet and rain (more so to south and east) and exactly what the temperature is outside, with most locations very near or slightly above the freezing mark.

Another band or two of snow will move through before mid-morning, leaving accumulations mostly under 1 inch, mainly on grassy areas and exposed objects. A few spots where snow has been more intense longer, especially in higher elevations, may get up to 2 inches. Anything more than that would be very isolated.

For the most part roadways are not collecting snow, but be wary of patchy ice or slush on bridges and overpasses and perhaps shaded roadways at higher elevations.

Other than some lingering mountain flurries into tonight, the snow will be over by mid-morning as a surface low-pressure system to our south and its supporting upper-level impulses rapidly pull away, and we'll see some sunshine this afternoon to burn off most of what has managed to accumulate.