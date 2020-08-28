Some strong storms today before arrival of Laura's quick punch on Saturday

The remnants of Hurricane Laura are on track for a Saturday arrival over Southwest Virginia, with a quick rush of squally rain and storms, possibly some fairly strong gusts of wind, especially in higher elevations, and maybe a few tornadoes, more likely east of the Blue Ridge. But it would not be shocking if your particular location got a stronger storm on this Friday than what happens on Saturday.

The "regular" weather stuff is still happening, and a wave of upper-level energy moving ahead of Laura, combined with heat and humidity, will trigger scattered storms on this Friday afternoon and evening. The strongest storms have the potential for torrential downpours of 1 to 2 inches in a short time and damaging downburst winds. As is typical, most locations will not see these impacts, either getting lighter rain or nothing, maybe hearing some distant thunder. Any storms on this Friday will not be directly connected to Laura.