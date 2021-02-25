Spotty wintry mix Friday kicks off wet weekend

Late-winter reality returns Friday as high pressure to the northeast pushes a pool of colder air southward trapped against the mountains in time for the first wave of moisture from a dayslong firehose out of the Gulf of Mexico to swing into our region. The result will be a mix of rain and snow on Friday, becoming more a mix of rain and freezing rain with time as warmer air surges aloft as it remains cold near the surface.

It appears most of the wintry precipitation will be in higher elevations, above about 2,500 feet, which includes the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke (Bent Mountain, parts of Floyd County, etc.) and other higher ridgelines around, especially west of Roanoke, and spotty or mixed with marginal temperatures toward about 1,200 to 2,500 feet, which includes much of the New River Valley and some of the hills rimming the Roanoke Valley. For places like the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge in the 800-1,200 range, it may not get quite cold enough to have any wintry precipitation make it to the surface, and if it does, it will likely not accumulate. Don't rule out a few conversational plump snowflakes even into the floor of the Roanoke Valley, but it very likely won't be a big deal or even significant if it happens at all.