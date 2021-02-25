Spotty wintry mix Friday kicks off wet weekend

Sunny and 72 like Wednesday just can't last long in late February.
Late-winter reality returns Friday as high pressure to the northeast pushes a pool of colder air southward trapped against the mountains in time for the first wave of moisture from a dayslong firehose out of the Gulf of Mexico to swing into our region. The result will be a mix of rain and snow on Friday, becoming more a mix of rain and freezing rain with time as warmer air surges aloft as it remains cold near the surface.
It appears most of the wintry precipitation will be in higher elevations, above about 2,500 feet, which includes the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke (Bent Mountain, parts of Floyd County, etc.) and other higher ridgelines around, especially west of Roanoke, and spotty or mixed with marginal temperatures toward about 1,200 to 2,500 feet, which includes much of the New River Valley and some of the hills rimming the Roanoke Valley. For places like the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge in the 800-1,200 range, it may not get quite cold enough to have any wintry precipitation make it to the surface, and if it does, it will likely not accumulate. Don't rule out a few conversational plump snowflakes even into the floor of the Roanoke Valley, but it very likely won't be a big deal or even significant if it happens at all.
Even in the higher elevations there is very low confidence for amounts, but some places might turn slushy white, then a little icy as warm air aloft turns precipitation to freezing rain. With a warm front lifting northward, all precipitation will change to rain across the region by early Saturday, and temperatures will go well above freezing for the weekend, even pushing 60 from the Roanoke Valley to points south and east by Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Friday's possible brush of wintry precipitation sort of "buries the lede" as we might say in newspaper talk, which will actually be several days of intermittent rain into early next week that will likely total 1-2 inches and possibly more in spots. The warm front lifting northward Friday night and Saturday will funnel moisture across our region, and an upper-level low approaching from the west will continue periods of rain through at least Monday.
Coming off Roanoke's wettest year on record with 62.65 inches, beating out just two years before with 62.45 inches, the first two 60-plus rain years on record since 1912, we're already nearly 3 inches above normal for 2021 and the coming days will likely further that margin. Definitely shaping up to be one of the wetter La Nina winters on record as a wet series of years appears to be continuing.
