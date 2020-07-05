It's not getting cool anytime soon. But we'll trade stickier -- and showery and rumbly at times -- for a few degrees shaved off high temperatures for much of the week ahead.
High pressure aloft, centered over the south-central U.S., is poised to bring a large-scale heat wave across much of the central and eastern U.S. over the next few weeks. In time, we may experience consecutive days of mid to upper 90s heat here in the Roanoke area, possibly even 100+ at some point, as will become common in the nation's heartland.
But that level of heat won't happen at least through mid-week, possibly even to next weekend. An ill-defined front stalling in or near our region and increased moisture with a low developing along the Gulf of Mexico will bring several days of humid weather with daily rounds of showers and storms, peaking in the afternoon and early evening. The low is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for an outside chance of tropical development (not to be confused with Tropical Depression 5/possible Tropical Storm Eduardo farther out in the Atlantic), but it will probably be just a diffuse area of sogginess, more so in states south of us than here.
This won't be dependable or widespread rain for our region, but rather the kind where one spot gets 1-2 inches in an hour with a stronger storm and another a few miles way hears thunder, gets a cooling gust or two and has only sprinkles. Most locations will get some rain by Thursday, some will get a lot from one or more strong storms. Isolated damaging wind gusts may be also be possible in the stronger storms.
High temperatures, rather than near 90 to the mid 90s as we saw in the Roanoke and New River valleys on Independence Day (89 Blacksburg, 95 Roanoke, for hottest readings so far in 2020), will back down some to mostly 80s with some lower 90s. Sticky dew points will offset some of the slightly cooler temperatures to keep it feeling uncomfortable, but clouds and showers won't let us run off toward the century mark most of this week.
Down the road it's a matter of how expansive the central U.S. high becomes whether or not we become part of the major heat wave likely to envelop many states west of us. Historically, our worst heat happens when it expands over us from the west and northwest, not from the south or southwest. When the Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley start getting extremely hot and it's bulging our way, that's when I take notice for possible 100+ temperatures. Roanoke hasn't hit 100 degrees in 8 years (Blacksburg hasn't in 68 years, which due to the expanded record base there, which I'll get into more deeply soon).
Summer is upon us, with a little toggle back and forth between sticky-stormy and downright heat wave.
