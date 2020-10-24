Sunday wedge brings chilly dampness before return to warmth in week ahead

The long string of warm, dry days with gradually changing foliage will take a break on Sunday, with a cloudy, chilly day and some damp leaves.

After increasing cloudiness and some spotty showers on this Saturday, a "wedge" pattern is setting up for Sunday in which high pressure to the north will bank cooler air down the east side of the Appalachians as it is overrun by moisture lifted by an approaching low-pressure system to the southwest. This will not be heavy rain but could be persistent on Sunday, when temperatures will fall during the day into the 40s.

Although a "cold" front will get pushed through, stubbornly, during this process, we will resume warm days in the work week ahead, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, about 5-10 degrees above normal.

Late in the week, a strong cold front will move southward over the central U.S., possibly interacting with a tropical system moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico (possible future tropical storm/hurricane Zeta). It is a bit unclear at this stage how this will all play out for our region, but there will likely be some rain followed by cooler weather. by next weekend.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

