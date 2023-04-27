Friday will start wet across Virginia, and even though the most consistent rain will end shortly after daybreak in Roanoke, several smaller showers will move in and out until late afternoon.

This will be the largest soaking rain we have had in a while, between 1 to 2 inches as a first guess. But as is typical in these large storm systems, there will be pockets of heavier rain mixed within the larger system, so more than 2 inches are a distinct possibility in a few locations before a much longer break in the rain comes later Friday evening.

In the counties and cities that border the east side of the Blue Ridge Parkway, rainfall totals are expected to be higher. The southeast wind bringing the rainfall will be forced up the eastern side of the mountains, leading to higher rain rates and the risk for some small-scale flooding of streams and creeks. Widespread flash flooding is not expected, as the ground has not been especially wet for the past several weeks, but along the stretch from Nelson to Floyd Counties, 3 to 4 inches of rain cannot be ruled out.

Saturday will be the quiet day between the two systems and the better day to be outside. Clouds will break for some sunnier periods, and the threat of rain — while not quite zero — is especially low. Temperatures will return to the middle 70s in the afternoon, but the dance with the warmer and drier weather of Saturday afternoon will be short-lived.

The second of the two substantial systems arrives Sunday, and while more rain is nearly a certainty, the precise arrival time and nature of the rain is still open to some question.

For the moment, daybreak looks dry on Sunday, but waves of showers will begin to arrive an hour or two afterward, becoming more numerous through the middle afternoon, and not really shutting down for good until evening.

An additional half-inch of rain is the best idea for Sunday until more data come in, but the day will not be especially cold, with temperatures on Sunday afternoon nudging into the low 70s between the raindrops.

Between the two systems in the next three days, a broad area between 2 to 3 inches across Southwest Virginia should give most areas good soaking and recharge streams and creeks. With no hot spells expected for at least a couple of weeks, much of that rain will have a chance to soak deeply into the ground.