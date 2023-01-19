 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SWVa Weather: 3 storms ahead, but big snow unlikely

  • 0

So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.

Two significant storm systems will impact Southwest Virginia in the next week. While some mixed precipitation cannot be ruled out entirely, both systems are likely to bring more soaking rain than anything else.

In the shorter term, dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday as temperatures hold near normal. Friday also brings some strong breezes, but Saturday will be a good midwinter day to be outside, with relatively lighter winds and an afternoon temperature in the 40s.

Normal high in Roanoke for the last third of January is 47. Normal low is 28.

Roanoke Weather Map - 2023-01-20

Snow showers (blue) on Friday will hold in West Virginia

The first of the two systems spreads rain into Southwest Virginia around daybreak Sunday. A few pockets of snow or sleet are possible as the precipitation gets started in the first hour or two, but a full changeover to rain is expected despite temperatures hovering in the 30s most of the day.

People are also reading…

After a few brief heavier rounds of rain on Sunday afternoon, the sky clears Sunday night, leaving about a quarter to a half-inch of rain in most locations. Slightly higher amounts are possible in some of the heavier pockets of rain that push through, but the rain will not be consistent or heavy enough for flooding.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Breezes turn from the northwest late Sunday night as the sky clears. This will send temperatures near the freezing point on Monday morning, so there is a small risk of wet surfaces turning icy for the morning commute on Monday. And as the northwest breezes pick up during Monday morning, any lingering wet surfaces will dry completely by midday.

After a quiet Tuesday with temperatures near normal, the next system arrives between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With it so far in advance, the particulars still need to come into focus.

But like the Sunday system, the storm will have a similar track. If anything, it looks to go by slightly farther to the west of Virginia — from Tennessee to western Pennsylvania. Like so many times this season, that puts Virginia on the relatively warm side of the system, much more favorable for either all rain or mixed precipitation with a rapid changeover to rain.

Next week’s storm also looks a little bit stronger than the one this Sunday, with a half-inch to an inch of rain as a first guess. 

Once the Wednesday storm exits, temperatures will dip a little bit below normal for a few days. There may be a few flurries and snow showers in the higher terrain west of Interstate 81 toward the end of next week, but there is still no sign of a significant accumulating snow for Southwest Virginia.

Early signs point to one more significant storm before the end of the month, right around Jan. 30, but there is no obvious indication that it will bring snow. And it is getting late for the season’s first snow. The latest first snow of the season on record in Roanoke is Feb. 6, when 3.1 inches fell on that date in 2007.

Virginia is in good company this month, as several nearby states are having one of their warmest Januarys on record to this point. Through the 18th, Roanoke is having its third warmest January, 8.3 degrees above normal.

As a result, it is looking more and more likely that January in Southwest Virginia will finish wetter and much warmer than normal, with a real shot at no accumulating snow.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert