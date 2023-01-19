SWVa Weather: 3 storms ahead, but big snow unlikely

Two significant storm systems will impact Southwest Virginia in the next week. While some mixed precipitation cannot be ruled out entirely, both systems are likely to bring more soaking rain than anything else.

In the shorter term, dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday as temperatures hold near normal. Friday also brings some strong breezes, but Saturday will be a good midwinter day to be outside, with relatively lighter winds and an afternoon temperature in the 40s.

Normal high in Roanoke for the last third of January is 47. Normal low is 28.

The first of the two systems spreads rain into Southwest Virginia around daybreak Sunday. A few pockets of snow or sleet are possible as the precipitation gets started in the first hour or two, but a full changeover to rain is expected despite temperatures hovering in the 30s most of the day.

After a few brief heavier rounds of rain on Sunday afternoon, the sky clears Sunday night, leaving about a quarter to a half-inch of rain in most locations. Slightly higher amounts are possible in some of the heavier pockets of rain that push through, but the rain will not be consistent or heavy enough for flooding.

Breezes turn from the northwest late Sunday night as the sky clears. This will send temperatures near the freezing point on Monday morning, so there is a small risk of wet surfaces turning icy for the morning commute on Monday. And as the northwest breezes pick up during Monday morning, any lingering wet surfaces will dry completely by midday.

After a quiet Tuesday with temperatures near normal, the next system arrives between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With it so far in advance, the particulars still need to come into focus.

But like the Sunday system, the storm will have a similar track. If anything, it looks to go by slightly farther to the west of Virginia — from Tennessee to western Pennsylvania. Like so many times this season, that puts Virginia on the relatively warm side of the system, much more favorable for either all rain or mixed precipitation with a rapid changeover to rain.

Next week’s storm also looks a little bit stronger than the one this Sunday, with a half-inch to an inch of rain as a first guess.

Once the Wednesday storm exits, temperatures will dip a little bit below normal for a few days. There may be a few flurries and snow showers in the higher terrain west of Interstate 81 toward the end of next week, but there is still no sign of a significant accumulating snow for Southwest Virginia.

Early signs point to one more significant storm before the end of the month, right around Jan. 30, but there is no obvious indication that it will bring snow. And it is getting late for the season’s first snow. The latest first snow of the season on record in Roanoke is Feb. 6, when 3.1 inches fell on that date in 2007.

Virginia is in good company this month, as several nearby states are having one of their warmest Januarys on record to this point. Through the 18th, Roanoke is having its third warmest January, 8.3 degrees above normal.

As a result, it is looking more and more likely that January in Southwest Virginia will finish wetter and much warmer than normal, with a real shot at no accumulating snow.