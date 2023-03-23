March is known for big swings in the weather. It will deliver as advertised on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures on Thursday across most of Southwest Virginia either flirted with or exceeded the 80-degree mark for the first time in a month. And for some locations, that will be the case again on Friday.

But not for everyone. After all, it is still March.

As the warm air came roaring northward in Virginia on Thursday afternoon, the core of some colder air began to move quietly eastward from the Great Lakes to New England. Ordinarily, that is not a problem for us.

But this Friday, that cold air will begin to seep down the eastern side of the Appalachians into Virginia.

Usually, cold air comes into Virginia from the west. After it crosses the mountains, its initial bite is eased as it races down the eastern side of the Blue Ridge. In general, the air warms about 5.5 degrees for every 1000 feet it descends, which is another reason Roanoke tends to be cooler than Lynchburg in the winter.

But this time, the cold air arrives from the northeast rather than the west. The biggest forecast challenge in Southwest Virginia for Friday and the weekend is just how far south that cold air slides before it runs out of gas.

Cold air this time of year can be especially shallow, like molasses oozing across a kitchen counter. This means that the air a few thousand feet above the ground is actually warmer than it is at ground level, backward from what we intuitively think about how the temperature changes with increasing altitude.

And it can get stuck that way for a while. When warm air is above cold air, it is intrinsically stable. Like oil and water, warm air over top of cold air is not going to naturally mix without something giving it a push.

That push is expected on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, the most accurate thing we can say about temperatures on Friday across Southwest Virginia is that they will differ dramatically over a short distance.

On Friday morning, it will feel like a warm spring day is ahead, but as the morning works into afternoon, colder air will move southwestward across Virginia. The wind will shift, coming from northeast, and the temperature will begin to drop.

The drop will be more dramatic north of Roanoke. Areas near Lexington may fall into the 50s during the afternoon.

While we expect rain in northern Virginia on Friday, Southwest Virginia just gets an increase in clouds, and those clouds get lower to the ground after dark with areas of fog, mist, and drizzle developing on Friday night.

But on Saturday, a larger storm travels south to north, just west of the Appalachians. The clockwise wind around it should be enough to drive a south wind back into Southwest Virginia, break up the low clouds, and give us some breaks of sunshine for Saturday afternoon. The result would be an afternoon similar to Thursday, with gusty winds and temperatures soaring into the upper 70s.

But history has taught meteorologists that the cold air can be especially stubborn this time of year. Nonetheless, Roanoke and Blacksburg will clear before Lynchburg and Richmond.

Regardless, there will also be one batch of showers that moves eastward across Virginia on Saturday afternoon, and once that moves away by evening. The more classic west wind returns, and it will scour out any lingering clouds, drizzle, or fog that survived the day.

Then a more predictable weather pattern returns, leaving us with a Sunday that is mostly sunny with an afternoon temperature in the 70s.

And that will probably be the nicer day to be outside this weekend.