The last of three disturbances moved across Southwest Virginia early on Thursday morning. Initially, it appeared it would hold its precipitation as rain farther south into North Carolina, but several hours before sunrise, a northward surge of moisture into Virginia's colder air led to a few hours of light morning snow.

For the immediate Roanoke Valley, the snow was largely absent, but a legitimate coating was found through parts of Bedford County and in several locations north and west of Roanoke, with just over an inch near Blacksburg and Eagle Rock.

On average, the first measurable snow comes in the middle of December in Roanoke. But there are big swings in that date, matching the large variability in total snowfall in Roanoke from year-to-year. Nonetheless, Roanoke is past due for measurable snow.

There have been a couple of days with flurries in the Roanoke Valley so far this winter, but not enough to measure. The last time Roanoke has gone this deep into the winter with no measurable snow was the winter of 2006-07, when 3.1 inches finally came down on Feb. 6. This puts us in highly unusual territory, as the weather pattern does not even hint at snow for the Roanoke Valley until next Friday or Saturday, Feb. 10-11.

It is still too early to proclaim a snowless winter for the Roanoke Valley, as it is exceedingly rare. The last time it happened was in the back-to-back winters of 1918-19 and 1919-20.

As recently as the mid 2010s, Roanoke had three consecutive winters with more than 20 inches of snow, but the most recent blockbuster winter for snow was 1995-96, with 56 inches before spring finally came.

A brief, but intense surge of cold air invades Southwest Virginia on Friday, but it will retreat nearly as quickly as it arrives.

Wind turns from the north on Friday morning and will start sending a sliver of polar air into Virginia. Winds will average about 10-15 mph on Friday, but higher gusts to 25 mph are likely — especially along the ridges.

As a result, the warmest part of Friday will be in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. By dusk, most of Southwest Virginia will be in the 20s, with some teens in the higher terrain west of Interstate 81.

After sunset, the wind speeds will decrease substantially, becoming light before midnight. By daybreak Saturday, temperatures will be well down into the teens, but without much of a wind chill problem.

The cold air impacting Virginia will be the outskirts of an especially cold air mass that will bring brutal conditions to New England for a couple of days. Temperatures there will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal along with biting north winds.

But our latitude helps us out in Virginia. With the sunshine and the lighter wind on Saturday, it will be a more manageable cold versus one that can come with gusty winds and a slate-gray overcast. Our Saturday afternoon will be sunny and in the 30s.

Sunday morning starts in the 20s, and a gentle southwest breeze nudges the afternoon back into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The relatively warmer weather will hold in place for most of next week. Not every day next week will be in the 50s or 60s, but there are no signs of an Arctic intrusion working back into Southwest Virginia for several days. As a result, the chance for snow is nearly zero through Thursday of next week.

For those hoping for more snow, there are signs of a significant storm developing sometime during Friday and Saturday of next week (Feb 10-11). This far in advance, it is impossible to know if significant snow is actually ahead, as similar setups have teased us earlier this winter. But by the end of next week, a fresh surge of Arctic air will be approaching from the Ohio Valley and a vigorous disturbance is expected to take shape in the Southeast. Time will tell if those two can come together just right, but keep that period in the back of your mind.