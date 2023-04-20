The hottest pair of days so far this season ends with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. After a Friday afternoon near 90 degrees, Southwest Virginia transitions to a week with temperatures either near or below normal for the final week of April.

The air has been a bit more stagnant over the state during the last couple of days, so the air quality has dipped a bit. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality indicates that the Friday air quality in Roanoke will be at a moderate level, meaning unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Children and people with asthma are the groups most at risk.

The transition to a cooler period starts Saturday, as showers begin to break out during the middle morning, with some thunderstorms likely toward midday. But by around 3 p.m., the rain and thunderstorm threat will push eastward toward Bedford and Lynchburg, with a northwest breeze holding temperatures no higher than the 60s for the rest of the afternoon.

This means some rain is expected for the Blue Ridge Marathon on Saturday, with a legitimate chance of lightning toward the end of the race. Be mindful of a lightning threat if running or attending the race, and have a plan ready to get inside if needed.

The cooler air that settles in Sunday will stay in place for most of next week.

Sunday through Tuesday bring sunshine with afternoons in the 60s and daybreak temperatures in the 40s. A couple of systems bear watching for the period between Wednesday and Saturday next week.

Both of those systems are expected to have their centers track just to the south of Southwest Virginia, which keeps us on the cool side of them, and will give us a cool rain as opposed to stronger showers and thunderstorms.

Rain will be welcome, as Roanoke is having its 11th driest spring on record thus far, but the specific rain amounts and timing are still too far in advance to pinpoint.

The weather pattern that develops toward the second half of next week may persist into the first several days of May, with temperatures averaging below normal and yielding additional opportunities for rain.

Using a combination of several computer simulations, known as ensembles, Roanoke has the potential to pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain between the middle of next week and the first week of May, and that would go a long way in helping the dryness that has settled across most of the state over the last few weeks.